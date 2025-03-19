In their quests to qualify for the European Championships, the Netherlands U17 and U19 sides had differing fortunes.
Netherlands U17 0-1 Serbia U17
Netherlands U17s chances of qualifying for the Euros took a big blow after they lost their opening game 1-0 to Serbia.
A talented side that featured Sean Steur, who made his Ajax debut earlier this season, had high hopes going into the game. However, they failed to make their early dominance count.
Serbia took the lead early in the second half through Luka Zarik and that proved to be the only goal of the game.
Netherlands now have to win their remaining two games with one against Portugal to have any chance of qualifying. However, that looks unlikely given that only one team from each group proceeds.
The team that finishes top of the group also qualifies for the U17 World Cup, while second also has a chance if amongst the best four runners up.
Netherlands U19 2-1 Croatia U19
A last minute winner from Ajax midfielder Mark Verkuijl ensured Netherlands began their U19 Euro qualifying campaign with a win.
The much discussed Givairo Read was captain for the U19’s, but PSV midfielder Tygo Land and AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit missed the game. Dies Janse (Ajax), Elijah Dijkstra (AZ), Ayoub Oufkir (Sparta), Mats Rots (Heracles Almelo), Don-Angelo Konadu (Ajax), and Aymen Sliti (Feyenoord) were among the starters.
Croatia took the lead after 15 minutes through striker Filip Zivkovic but the Netherlands response was swift with Ayoub Oufkir netting the equaliser.
It appeared that the game was heading for a draw but in the 92nd minute, Verkuijl popped up to seal an important victory.
Next up is a clash with Luxembourg before the group ends against the Czech Republic. Only the top team from each group goes through to the next round.