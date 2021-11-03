AZ Alkmaar will take a big step towards the Europa Conference League knockout stages when they host Romanian side CFR Cluj on Thursday. The kick-off in Alkmaar is at 17.45.
AZ are now three points clear at the top of their group after their 1-0 win in Romania two weeks ago and they will seal their place in the knockout stage if they win on Thursday and Randers lose to Jablonec.
Pascal Jansen’s side have shown decent form in recent weeks and at the weekend they came from 2-0 down to record a 3-2 victory over PEC Zwolle.
CFR Cluj, who sit bottom of the group with only one point from three games, are still clear at the top of the Romanian league after a 1-0 victory over Voluntari at the weekend.
Team News
AZ have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash against the Romanians meaning Jansen can pick his strongest eleven.
Possible AZ line-up: Vindahl, Suguwara, Wijndal, Hatzidiakos, Martins Indi, Clasie, Midtsjo, De Wit, Karlsson, Gudmundsson, Pavlidis
Cluj also have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions to their squad.
Possible Cluj line-up: Balgradean, Graovac, Cestor, Camora, Manea; Culio, Bordeinau, Deac; Omrani, Alibec, Chipciu
Odds
AZ 4/11 Draw 4/1 Cluj 8/1
AZ should be too strong for their opponents
Cluj may be running away with the Romanian league but they have been really poor in this group and AZ should have too much for their opponents on Thursday.
AZ looked superior in their 1-0 win in Romania and with home advantage they will be confident of a comfortable victory.
Jansen’s side have increased in confidence since a poor start to the season and they can look forward to knockout football should they win on Thursday.