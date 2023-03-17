AZ Alkmaar will face Anderlecht in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League.
AZ Alkmaar qualified for the last eight on Thursday with a 2-1 win over Lazio which saw them progress 4-2 on aggregate.
Their reward is a clash against Belgian side Anderlecht for a place in the semi-finals. Anderlecht got past Villarreal with Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen starring.
The first leg will be in Belgium on the 13th of April and the return in the Netherlands a week later.
The winner of the tie will face West Ham United or AA Gent in the semi-finals.