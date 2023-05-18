AZ Alkmaar will not be in the Europa Conference League final after they lost 1-0 to West Ham United. The Premier League side progresses 3-1 on aggregate.
Down 2-1 from the first-leg, AZ brought Jesper Karlsson and Milos Kerkez into the starting eleven, while Jens Odgaard was out injured.
AZ put the pressure on in the early stages with Karlsson looking lively but the biggest chance fell to the visitors as Lucas Paqueta hit the post.
AZ’s biggest chance came early in the second half but Vangelis Pavlidis couldn’t take it. Sven Mijnans was also denied by Alphonse Aréola.
Pascal Jansen brought in Dani de Wit but AZ could not take one of their chances and they were also denied a penalty for a Kurt Zouma handball.
In stoppage time, Pablo Fornals found the bottom corner to seal West Ham’s spot in the final against either Fiorentina or Basel.