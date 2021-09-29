AZ Alkmaar host Czech side Jablonec in the AFAS Stadion on Thursday evening. The kick-off is at 17.45.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
It has been a tough start to the season for AZ Alkmaar, who lost a number of key players in the summer. They drew their opening group game 2-2 against Randers. That was followed up by two poor defeats in the Eredivisie, before Pascal Jansen’s side gained some much-needed confidence at the weekend with a 5-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
AZ will now be looking to carry that confidence into Thursday’s clash with Jablonec, which is one the club should be looking to win if they want to progress from the group.
The Czech side currently sit top of the group after they defeated Cluj 1-0 two weeks ago. Their league form has been hit and miss with Jablonec currently sitting 10th in the table after nine games. At the weekend they lost 1-0 at home to Slovan Liberec.
Team News
Jordy Clasie was suspended at the weekend and it is likely that he comes back into the starting line-up. Timo Letschert may return to the squad after being dropped at the weekend.
Possible AZ line-up: Vindahl, Suguwara, Wijndal, Hatzidiakos, Martins Indi, Clasie, Midtsjo, De Wit, Karlsson, Gudmundsson, Pavlidis
David Stepanek is a doubt for the visitors despite returning to fitness and playing with the club’s reserves. He is the only doubt for the game.
Possible Jablonec line-up: Hanus, Holik, Kubista, Martinec, Krob, Plestil, Houska, Kratochvil, Povazanec, Haitl, Dolezal
Odds
AZ Alkmaar 4/11 Draw 15/4 Jablonec 8/1
Can AZ get the victory?
Finally, AZ showed some signs of life at the weekend with their big win over Go Ahead Eagles and Jansen’s side will be keen to keep the good feeling going.
Jablonec are a decent side and if AZ is not at their best then the Czech’s can punish them. However, this is a game that AZ should be winning.
Karlsson and Pavlidis will be key up front and they will be AZ’s biggest threat as they look to take the game to Jablonec in front of an expecting home crowd.