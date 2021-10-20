AZ Alkmaar can take control of their Europa Conference League group when they take on CFR Cluj on Thursday. Kick-off in Romania is at 20.00 BST.
AZ Alkmaar are currently sitting top of the group after a 2-2 draw in Denmark against Randers and a 1-0 victory against Jablonec.
Pascal Jansen’s side are on four points and they now come up against the bottom of the group CRF Cluj, who drew 1-1 with Randers before losing 1-0 to Jablonec.
AZ started the season poorly but they are in great form at the moment in the Eredivisie and warmed up for the game with a 5-1 victory against Utrecht.
CFR Cluj slipped up to a 2-1 loss to Rapid Bucharest at the weekend but they remain top of the table and six points clear of their nearest rivals.
Team News
AZ have no fresh injury concerns for their trip to Romania meaning Pascal Jansen has a fully fit side to choose from.
Possible AZ line-up: Jensen, Sugawara, Wijndal, Martins Indi, Hatzidiakos, Midtsjo, Clasie, De Wit, Gudmundsson, Karlsson, Pavlidis
Cluj also have no suspensions or injuries in their squad meaning head coach Dan Petrescu can select his strongest XI.
Possible Cluj line-up: Cristiano, Manea, Stefan, Cestor, Burca, Rodriguez, Boateng, Deac, Costache, Paun, Debeljuh
Odds
CFR Cluj 11/4 Draw 12/5 AZ Alkmaar 1/1
Can AZ Alkmaar keep control of the group?
AZ are top of the group and they should be looking to extend their lead with a victory over Cluj, who are not to be written off despite their slow start.
AZ started the season in poor form but it seems they have found their mojo in recent weeks and they were excellent in the win over Utrecht at the weekend. If they can produce that performance again then they can come away from Romania with a big victory.