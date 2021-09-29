Feyenoord host Czech side Slavia Prague at De Kuip on Thursday. The Kick-off is at 20.00.
Arne Slot’s side started their group campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw against Maccabi Haifa, but Feyenoord have been flying in the Eredivisie since. A 4-0 victory at PSV Eindhoven was followed up with victories over Heerenveen (3-1) and NEC Nijmegen (5-3).
Feyenoord will now look to take control of the Europa Conference League group with a victory over Slavia Prague in a full De Kuip.
However, Slavia Prague is currently on a five-game winning streak, which included their 3-1 win over Union Berlin which put them to the top of the group.
Slavia Prague currently sits second in their League table, two points behind leaders Viktoria Plzen.
Team News
Mark Diemers and Reiss Nelson remain out for Feyenoord for the clash on Thursday. Slot is likely to stick with his usual starting eleven, although Lutsharel Geertruida and Cyriel Dessers are pushing for a start.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Pedersen, Malacia, Trauner, Senesi, Kokcu, Toornstra, Til, Sinisterra, Jahanbakhsh, Linssen
Slavia Prague have been hit by a raft of injuries meaning David Hovorka, Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod, Jakob Hromada, Ladislav Takacs and Taras Kacharaba are all set to miss the game.
The starting eleven should include Tomas Holes, who scored in the Czech Republic’s win over the Netherlands at Euro 2020.
Possible Slavia Prague line-up: Mandous, Boril, Ousou, Holes, Bah, Samek, Sevcik, Ekpal, Stanciu, Masopust, Kuchta
Odds
Feyenoord 21/20 Draw 13/5 Slavia Prague 5/2
Feyenoord need to be at their best
Feyenoord are in good form at the moment but the clash with Slavia Prague is going to be a tight one with either side capable of getting the victory.
Slot has in-form players such as Guus Til and Luis Sinisterra, who can cause the Czech’s plenty of trouble and the home crowd will be pushing Feyenoord forward.
If the Dutch side can get the victory it will be a massive boost as they look to get out of the group. Winning this could be crucial ahead of the double-header against Union Berlin.