Feyenoord is looking to strengthen their position at the top of their Europa Conference League group when they host German side Union Berlin on Thursday. The kick-off in De Kuip is at 17.45 BST.
Feyenoord have made a decent start to the group with a 0-0 draw at Maccabi Haifa followed up by a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague in Rotterdam.
Arne Slot’s side is one point clear at the top of the group and they will look to take a big step to the knockout rounds when they host Union Berlin.
The Bundesliga side are believed to be the closest challenger to Feyenoord but they started their campaign with a 3-1 loss to Slavia Prague before they defeated Maccabi Haifa 3-0.
Feyenoord have hit a rough patch in the league with a loss to Vitesse followed up by a poor 2-2 draw at home to RKC Waalwijk at the weekend. The point leaves Feyenoord fifth in the table and six points behind Ajax.
Union Berlin are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table and they defeated Wolfsburg 2-0 at the weekend.
Team News
Feyenoord are without Mark Diemers, Francesco Antonucci and Aliou Balde through injury but Riess Nelson made his debut for the club at the weekend and he could feature again.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Pedersen, Malacia, Treuner, Senesi, Kokcu, Toornstra, Til, Linssen, Jahanbakhsh, Sinisterra
Former ADO star Sheraldo Becker and on loan PSV Eindhoven defender Timo Baumgartl are in the squad for Union Berlin and could feature. Pawel Wszolek is the only injury concern for the Bundesliga side.
Union Berlin line-up: Luthe, Friedrich, Knocke, Jaeckel, Giesselmann, Ryerson, Haraguchi, Khedira, Promel, Kruse, Awoniyi
Feyenoord need a big performance
Feyenoord’s last two performances will have been a worry for Slot ahead of what is going to be a very tough game against a good Bundesliga side.
Awoniyi and Kruse are great forwards and they will punish Feyenoord if they are not switched on throughout the game. However, Feyenoord can take heart from Ajax’s hammering of Dortmund and the home crowd will create an excellent atmosphere for the players.
A strong defensive performance is needed and the likes of Sinisterra and Til will need to be in form at the other end. A victory would put Feyenoord in a great position.