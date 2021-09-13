The Europa Conference League group stages get underway on Tuesday with Feyenoord in Israel to face Maccabi Haifa. The kick-off is at 15.30.
Arne Slot’s side reached the group stages of the newly formed competition after wins over Drita, Luzern, and Elfsborg. Feyenoord will be looking to reach the latter stages of the tournament and the group stage draw is one that is manageable for the Rotterdam side.
Union Berlin and Slavia Prague lie in wait but Feyenoord starts the competition away to Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday afternoon. With the game in mind, Feyenoord had a weekend off as the KNVB agreed to rearrange their clash with Heracles Almelo.
Opponents Maccabi Haifa, started the campaign in the Champions League but they were knocked out in the first qualifying round by Kairat. They then saw off Dinamo Tbilisi, HB and Neftchi Baku to reach the group stages. The Israeli side did not have a weekend off, defeating Bnei Sakhnin on Saturday.
Speaking at his press conference, Slot is expecting a tough tie, “Maccabi is strong at home, supported by the fanatical following. We are prepared for that.”
Team News
Feyenoord has traveled to Israel without Alireza Jahanbakhsh and new signing Reiss Nelson, who is not fit enough just yet.
Cyriel Dessers could make his debut, while Lutsharel Geertruida could make his first appearance of the campaign.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Pedersen, Malacia, Senesi, Trauner, Toornstra, Kokcu, Til, Sinisterra, Linssen, Dessers
Former FC Twente, Groningen, ADO and Cambuur midfielder Tjarron Chery is part of the Maccabi Haifa squad and should be in the starting eleven.
Possible Maccabi Haifa line-up: Cohen, Planic, Goldberg, Dahan, Rodriguez, Chery, Meir, Haziza, Jaber, Donyoh, Atzili
Odds
Maccabi Haifa 12/5 Draw 23/10 Feyenoord 1/1
Can Feyenoord start with a victory?
Feyenoord have had a strong start to the season and Slot has the Rotterdammers playing attacking football.
However, Maccabi Haifa are a dangerous side, who can cause Feyenoord plenty of problems if they are not at their best.
Both sides will be keen to get off to a good start but at least a draw is key for Feyenoord with tougher ties against Slavia Prague and Union Berlin to come in the next few weeks.
The return of Senesi and Geertruida is a bonus while Dessers will add a presence up front. Luis Sinisterra has made an excellent start to the campaign and he will be the man to watch for Feyenoord.