Feyenoord takes a handsome lead into the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie with FK Partizan on Thursday. The kick-off in Rotterdam is at 20.00.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Feyenoord has one foot into the next round after they came away from Serbia last week with a 5-2 victory and Arne Slot’s side need to complete the job on Thursday evening.
A coronavirus outbreak has limited the club’s options and Feyenoord will have one eye on the weekend’s clash with big rivals Ajax. However, booking their place in the last eight of this competition is still key.
Feyenoord goes into the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 win over PEC Zwolle which keeps up their slim title hopes.
Opponents, FK Partizan, drew 0-0 at home to Napredak which means they are now second in their league table.
Team News
Slot himself will miss the game after testing positive for corona, along with Gernot Trauner and Marcus Pedersen. Justin Bijlow is also out after being ruled out for the rest of the season.
Possible Feyenoord line-up; Marciano, Geertruida, Hendriks, Senesi, Malacia, Aursnes, Kokcu, Til, Sinisterra, Jahanbakhsh, Dessers
Igor Vujacic missed the clash for Partizan after picking up a yellow card suspension, but Ricardo Gomes is back in contention for the Serbians.
Possible Partizan line-up: Popovic; Zivkovic, Sanicanin, Miletic, Urosevic; Zdjelar; Markovic, Natcho, Menig; Milovanovic, Gomes
Odds
Feyenoord 2/5 Draw 15/4 Partizan 7/1
Job done already for Feyenoord?
Last week was an excellent night for Feyenoord and they definitely have one foot in the quarter-final draw. Only a total collapse would prevent Feyenoord from progressing.
The return of Gomes is a boost for the visitors but Feyenoord have more than enough to contain him and claim victory in the second leg. Slot is missing but he will want his side to put in a good performance ahead of a huge game against Ajax.