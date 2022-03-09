PSV Eindhoven host Danish side FC Copenhagen on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last 16 tie. The kick-off in Eindhoven is 20.00.
PSV Eindhoven began their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers but narrowly lost out to Benfica before dropping into the Europa League. Roger Schmidt’s side finished third in their group behind AS Monaco and Real Sociedad, meaning they had to get through a Europa Conference League playoff against Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Now standing between PSV Eindhoven and a place in the quarter-finals is Danish side FC Copenhagen, who topped their Conference League group over PAOK, Slovan Bratislava and Lincoln Red Imps.
PSV head into the clash in good form having reached the KNVB Cup final with a win over Go Ahead Eagles before they defeated Heracles 3-1 at the weekend. They are still in the Eredivisie title race, with only two points separating them and leaders Ajax.
Opponents, FC Copenhagen are currently on a three game winning streak with the 3-0 victory over Randers at the weekend meaning they are still clear at the top of the Danish league.
Team News
Andre Ramalho and Max Romero are the absentees for PSV Eindhoven but Cody Gakpo returned with a goal at the weekend and he should start on Thursday.
Joey Veerman is the man in form for PSV and he will be in the midfield once again alongside Ibrahim Sangare and Mario Gotze.
Possible PSV line-up: Drommel, Mauro, Max, Boscagli, Teze, Veerman, Sangare, Gotze, Gakpo, Madueke, Zahavi
FC Copenhagen are without new striker Khouma Babacar, but they do have a number of players familair to Eredivisie fans. Dutchman Kevin Diks is in the squad, along with former Ajax defender Nicolai Boilesen and former Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen.
Possible Copenhagen line-up: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavero, Boilesen, Kristiansen; Falk, Stage; Bardghji, Biel, Mukairu; Karamoko
PSV looking for a big victory
FC Copenhagen is in good form and is a strong side that comes to Eindhoven with confidence, but this is a game that PSV should be looking to win.
Veerman is in great form and the return of Gakpo is a big boost for Roger Schmidt’s side that have the attack to cause Copenhagen’s defence a lot of problems.
With the home crowd behind them, PSV will be looking to take a strong result to Denmark for the second leg. This is a competition that PSV will be hoping to win.