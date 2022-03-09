Vitesse Arnhem faces Italian giants AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last 16 tie. The kick-off in Arnhem is at 17.45.
Vitesse Arnhem has had an excellent European campaign so far with Thomas Letsch’s side seeing off clubs such as Anderlecht, Tottenham, and Rapid Vienna to reach the last 16. However, they will now face their toughest test yet with Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.
The Italian side got to this stage by topping their Conference League group ahead of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt, while they currently sit sixth in Seria A.
Vitesse Arnhem have been in poor form so far this year in the league and they go into the game on the back of a clash with Sparta Rotterdam which was abandoned due to crowd trouble in the 90th minute. At that time, Vitesse were losing 1-0.
AS Roma boosted their confidence with a 1-0 win at home to Atalanta Bergamo.
Letsch told his press conference that he does not fear the Italians, “We have no fear of Roma and Mourinho. We must be realistic and humble. Roma is individually of a completely different level than Vitesse, but anything is possible in two matches. We have already done great things in Europe.”
Team News
Riechedly Bazoer is fit again and should come into the starting line-up at the back. Letsch needs to decide who partners Openda up front with Baden Frederiksen or Adrian Grbic battling for the spot.
Possible Vitesse line-up: Houwen, Dasa, Wittek, Bazoer, Rasmussen, Doekhi, Bero, Tronstad, Domgjoni, Frederiksen, Openda
Rick Karsdorp is likely to start at right-back for the Italian side, who should start with Tammy Abraham up front. Nicola Zalewski is unlikely to feature after picking up an injury.
Possible AS Roma line-up: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristanto, Pellegrini; Mkhitaryan; Zaniolo, Abraham
Odds
Vitesse 14/5 Draw 11/4 AS Roma 10/11
Can Vitesse get a victory?
AS Roma understandably goes into the game as favourites with Vitesse Arnhem’s form so inconsistent at the moment. However, the Italian side are not unbeatable and they lost 6-1 to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt earlier in the competition.
Vitesse will need to be switched on from start to finish and hope that Openda can cause the Roma back four some trouble. The home crowd are likely to create a great atmosphere and it could be a night to remember.
It is Vitesse’s first ever last 16 tie in Europe and their fans will be hoping for a positive result as Mourinho visits.
