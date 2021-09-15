Vitesse Arnhem are in Slovenia on Thursday as they get their Europa Conference League group campaign underway against NS Mura. The kick-off is at 17.45.
Vitesse reached the group stages after an excellent victory over Belgian giants Anderlecht and they have been placed in a group alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Stade Rennes, and Thursday’s opponents NS Mura.
Thomes Letsch’s side have had an indifferent start to the season with two wins and two losses from their four opening league games. The 2-1 victory over RKC Waalwijk at the weekend was a big improvement after the 5-0 loss to Ajax the week before.
Opponents NS Mura, dropped into the Conference League after losing out to Sturm Graz 5-2 on aggregate in the Europa League. NS Mura currently sits 5th in the Slovenian league after two wins on the bounce.
Team News
Vitesse Arnhem will be without Million Manhoef, Dominik Oroz and Daan Reiziger, while Ali Dasa is not travelling to Slovenia due to a Jewish holiday.
Riechedly Bazoer and Oussama Tannane are unsure of a starting spot, while Matus Bero returns to the squad.
Possible Vitesse Arnhem line-up: Schubert, Cornelisse, Wittek, Bazoer, Rasmussen, Doekhi, Bero, Tronstad, Gboho, Openda, Frederiksen
NS Mura will be without the suspended Matic Marusko, but other than that the club have no new injury concerns.
Possible NS Mura line-up: Obradovic; Karnicnik, Gorenc, Karamarko; Kous, Horvat, Kozar, Sturm; Bobicanec; Marosa, Cipot
Odds
NS Mura 7/2 Draw 14/5 Vitesse 8/13
Can Vitesse start with an important victory?
If Vitesse are to get through this group then a victory on Thursday is key with tougher ties against Tottenham and Stade Rennes to come.
Letch’s side has the ability to impress in this competition and their win over Anderlecht shows they mean business. Vitesse have a strong defence, while Openda and Frederiksen can score the goals to see them to victory on Thursday.
NS Mura are a dangerous side but if Vitesse plays to their capabilities then a victory should be more than achievable.