PSV in talks with Manchester C... According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven and Manchester City are ...

Gravenberch unsure about Ajax ... Ryan Gravenberch is not sure if he will depart Ajax ...

Ajax reach an agreement with N... Ajax have reached an agreement with the family of Abdelhak ...

Veerman helps PSV down his for... Joey Veerman scored as PSV Eindhoven defeated Heerenveen 3-1 on ...

Utrecht and Vitesse draw after... Danilho Doekhi scored an injury time equaliser to earn 10-man ...

Feyenoord too strong for Cambu... Feyenoord came from behind to earn a comfortable 3-1 victory ...

Brenet earns Twente a point ag... FC Twente came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 ...