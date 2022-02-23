PSV Eindhoven takes a slender 1-0 lead to Israel on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa Conference League clash with Maccabi tel Aviv. The kick-off is at 17.45.
PSV dominated the game in Eindhoven last week but they only managed a 1-0 victory thanks to a Cody Gakpo strike. PSV must now finish the job in Israel on Thursday to reach the next round.
PSV warmed up for the clash with a 3-1 victory over Heerenveen which kept them in the running for the Eredivisie title in second place.
Maccabi tel Aviv bounced back from the loss to PSV with a 2-0 win against Hapoel Haifa. They remain third in the Israeli league.
Team News
PSV heads to Israel without Cody Gakpo, who is injured, while Marco van Ginkel is also left behind in Eindhoven after a positive PCR test.
Erick Gutierrez has recovered from his knock at the weekend and is with the squad, but Andre Ramalho and Ryan Thomas are long-term injuries.
Possible PSV line-up: Drommel, Mwene, Mauro Junior, Obispo, Boscagli, Gutierrez, Veerman, Gotze, Madueke, Bruma, Zahavi
Maccabi tel Aviv made a number of changes for their league win at the weekend but should return to their strongest eleven. Brandley Kuwas is likely to start on the bench again.
Possible Maccabi tel Aviv line-up: Peretz; Geraldes, Nachmias, Saborit, Baltaxa; Biton, Glazer, Shamir, Kanichowsky; Perica, Jovanovic
Odds
Maccabi Tel Aviv 14/5 Draw 13/5 PSV 19/20
Can PSV finish the job in Israel?
PSV should be heading to Israel with a stronger lead but they were sloppy in the second half last week and did not create enough chances. What was clear is that PSV are a stronger side and they should be aiming for a win in Israel, even without Gakpo.
Roger Schmidt has an attack that should be too much for the hosts and with Obispo back, the central defence should be stronger.
It is important for the Dutch coefficient that PSV maintains their place in the competition and it would be a shock if the Eindhoven side do not progress.