Vitesse Arnhem host Rapid Vienna in the second leg of their Europa Conference League tie looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit. The kick-off is at 20.00.
Vitesse got off to a bad start in Austria last week and they fell 2-0 behind within the first 15 minutes. However, Vitesse grew into the game and a Lois Openda goal gives them hope heading into the second leg.
At the weekend, Vitesse battled for a 1-1 draw at Utrecht but they have now gone six games without a win. This will need to change if they are to continue their European campaign.
Rapid Vienna returned to league action with a 2-2 draw against Sturm Graz at the weekend.
Team News
Vitesse Arnhem are still without star centre-back Riechedly Bazoer for the second leg and Openda will also miss out through suspension. Thomas Letsch now needs to decide whether to start with Adrian Grbic after he was sent off at the weekend.
Possible Vitesse line-up: Houwen, Dasa, Wittek, Doekhi, Rasmussen, Ortiz, Tronstad, Bero, Domgjoni, Frederiksen, Grbic
After scoring in the first leg, Ferdy Druijf should keep his place in the starting line-up, but Filip Stojkovic is suspended after being sent off last week.
Possible Rapid Vienna line-up: Gartler; Moormann, Aiwu, Wimmer, Auer; Grahovac, Ljubicic; Kitagawa, Demir, Grull; Druijf
Can Vitesse turn the tide in Arnhem?
Vitesse Arnhem have been in rotten form recently and the signs are not good heading into the tie with Rapid Vienna, especially with key players Bazoer and Openda both out. However, Vitesse still have a good chance of progressing and they have raised their game at home in Europe this season.
Openda’s goal last week was crucial and it gives Thomas Letsch hope that his side can turn it around at home. It remains to be seen if Grbic can step up and score the goals needed to progress.
It has been an excellent European campaign for Vitesse so far and hopefully, it continues on Thursday.