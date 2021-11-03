Vitesse Arnhem travels to face Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday in the Europa Conference League. The kick-off is at 20.00.
Two weeks ago, Vitesse Arnhem recorded a 1-0 victory over a much-changed Tottenham side thanks to Max Wittek’s volley. The win keeps Vitesse’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive, but they now must travel to London.
Tottenham will be a much different prospect on Thursday with Antonio Conte now in charge of Spurs and he is set to be in the dugout for the first time. It is unlikely that he will make the wholesale changes that his predecessor did.
Vitesse go into the game on the back of their 2-1 victory over Heerenveen at the weekend, while Tottenham lost 3-0 to Manchester United, which cost Nuno Espirito Santo his job.
Vitesse currently sits second in the Conference League group, two points ahead of Tottenham and one behind Stade Rennes who host Mura in the group’s other game.
Team News
Vitesse have no fresh injury concerns or suspensions, but Oussama Tannane is still not with the first team, while Wittek has recovered in time to play.
Possible Vitesse line-up: Schubert; Doekhi, Rasmussen, Bazoer; Dasa, Wittek, Tronstad, Gboho, Bero, Frederiksen, Openda
Conte is likely to recall the big names that were all rested for last week’s game in Arnhem, meaning Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, and Heung Son Min should all start.
Possible Tottenham line-up: Lloris; Sanchez, Romero, Davies; Doherty, Lo Celso, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas; Son, Kane
Odds
Tottenham 2/7 Draw 19/4 Vitesse 9/1
Can Vitesse spoil the Conte party?
This could be a tough evening for Vitesse as they travel to a Tottenham side boosted by the arrival of a new head coach. Conte may not have had long with his new players but his appointment will have raised expectations around the club.
Conte will want to get off to a good start and that means Vitesse will come up against a much stronger side than they did last week.
Vitesse will defend deep and try and hit the hosts on the counter. A defeat is likely, but that would not be fatal for Vitesse with games against Mura and Rennes to come.