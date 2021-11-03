Feyenoord could seal their place in the Europa Conference League knockout stages when they face Union Berlin in Germany. The kick-off is at 20.00.
Two weeks ago, Feyenoord moved clear at the top of the group when they recorded a 3-1 victory over Union Berlin in De Kuip.
A win against the German side again on Thursday would be enough to seal a place in the knockout stages, should Maccabi Haifa defeat Slavia Prague.
Arne Slot’s side has now won three games on the bounce after a last-minute 1-0 victory over rivals Sparta Rotterdam at the weekend.
Union Berlin was on the end of a 5-2 loss against Bayern Munich at the weekend, but they still remain sixth in the Bundesliga table.
Team News
Feyenoord welcome back midfielder Mark Diemers to their squad for the trip to Germany and the midfielder could make his first appearance of the season.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Pedersen, Malacia, Treuner, Senesi, Kokcu, Toornstra, Til, Jahanbakhsh, Sinisterra, Linssen
Max Kruse has thigh problems and is set to miss the game while Dutch centre-back Rick van Drongelen has covid and is self-isolating.
Possible Union Berlin line-up: Luthe; Friedrich, Knoche, Jaeckel; Giesselmann, Haraguchi, Khedira, Trimmel; Promel; Awoniyi, Voglsammer
Odds
Union Berlin 5/4 Draw 13/5 Feyenoord 2/1
Can Feyenoord get the victory?
Dutch teams are flying in Europe and Feyenoord will take a big step towards the knockout rounds should they record another victory over Union Berlin.
The German side will be a different proposition at home and they will be eager for revenge after the loss two weeks ago, but Feyenoord have the players and form to trouble the hosts.
Sinisterra and Jahanbakhsh will be key on the counter, while the defence will have to be on form to stop Awoniyi.
It should be an entertaining tie with Union Berlin needing to go on the offensive.