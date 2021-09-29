Vitesse are looking to make it two wins out of two in their group when they host French side Stade Rennes. The Kick-off is at 20.00.
Vitesse are currently top of the Conference League group after their 2-0 win over Mura two weeks ago, but they come up against much stronger opposition when Stade Rennes visit Arnhem.
Thomas Letsch’s side have had a hit and miss start to the campaign in the Eredivisie and they could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Fortuna Sittard at the weekend. They currently sit ninth.
Opponents, Stade Rennes drew their group opener 2-2 against Tottenham Hotspur, but Bruno Genesio’s side have also had a difficult start to their league campaign. A 1-1 draw against Bordeaux at the weekend leaves them 13th in the table.
Team News
Vitesse are without Oussama Tannane for the game after he was dropped from the selection. Other than that, Letsch has no fresh injury concerns.
Possible Vitesse line-up: Schubert, Dasa, Wittek, Bazoer, Rasmunssen, Doekhi, Tronstad, Bero, Gboho, Frederiksen, Openda
Rennes will line up with long-time Ajax target Kamaldeen Sulemana, but Jeremy Gelin and Jeremy Doku will miss the game through injury.
Possible Stade Rennes line-up: Gomis; Traore, Omari, Aguerd, Meling; Santamaria, Laborde, Bourigeaud, Tait, Sulemana; Terrier
Odds
Vitesse 23/10 Draw 12/5 Rennes 6/5
Another European success for Vitesse?
The Europa Conference League has been good so far for Vitesse and the club showed against Anderlecht and Mura that they can be a force in this competition.
Stade Rennes is the strongest opposition that Vitesse has faced in the competition so far but do not right off the hosts from causing a shock.
The Ligue 1 side go into the game as favourites but Vitesse has the players to cause them problems and the home crowd will be getting right behind their side as they look to make it two wins from two.