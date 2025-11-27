It was a bad night for the Eredivisie sides in the Europa League with all three tasting defeat.
Feyenoord 1-3 Celtic
It is four losses in a row for Feyenoord as they slumped to a poor 3-1 loss at De Kuip.
In the eleventh minute, Feyenoord had the lead with Luciano Valente playing in Sem Steijn, who then set up Ayase Ueda to fire in from close range.
Leo Sauer missed a great chance to make it 2-0 before Celtic equalised through Hyun-jun Yang. A huge blunder from Timon Wellenreuther then gifted Reo Hatate a second.
Gaoussou Diarra hit the crossbar in the second half for Feyenoord but it was Celtic in full control. Robin van Persie handed a debut to his son Shaqueel but moments after he entered the pitch, Celtic added a third through Benjamin Nygren.
Feyenoord now only have three points from five games and their chances of progressing to the next round look slim.
Go Ahead Eagles 0-4 Stuttgart
Go Ahead Eagled were outclassed by their Bundesliga opponents in Deventer.
It has been a positive tournament so far for Go Ahead Eagles but they were powerless against Stuttgart from the start. It took the visitors 20 minutes to take the lead through Jamie Leweling, who also added a second before the break.
In the second half, Stuttgart quickly added a third as the ball dropped in the box to Bilal El Khannouss, who caressed it into the net from close range. Just before the end, Badredine Bouanani sealed a tough night for the Eagles by scoring the fourth.
Go Ahead Eagles stay on six points and they are now outside the playoff spots.
Real Betis 2-1 Utrecht
Utrecht showed some fight but they suffered another defeat, leaving them almost certain of an early exit from the competition.
Real Betis were dealt two big blows early on as Isco and then Sofyan Ambrabat had to leave the pitch injured. However, they were still the better side and Cucho Hernández opened the scoring just before the break.
Ten minutes into the second half, it was 2-0 as Abdessamad Ezzalzouli cut in from the left before firing low into the bottom corner.
Utrecht quickly pulled one back through Miguel Rodriguez and they thought they had equalised on the hour mark. However, Derry Murkin saw his effort disallowed by VAR.
Real Betis would hold on for the three points and its now very unlikely that Utrecht can progress. They remain on one point from five games.