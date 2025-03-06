Despite taking an early lead, Ajax fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.
Ajax came out of the blocks quickly and Brian Brobbey hit the post within two minutes. The striker then headed in the opener eight minutes later.
Remko Pasveer went off injured and had to be replaced by Jay Gorter, who has been third choice in recent times. The goalkeeper could do nothing about Hugo Larsson’s deflected equaliser.
Brobbey caused a number of issues for Eintracht Frankfurt but he could not restore the Ajax lead before he was replaced after an hour.
Eintracht Frankfurt are flying high in the Bundesliga and they showed why as they took the lead. Ellyes Skhiri provided the finish after a fine move. Ajax were furious about a foul on Youri Baas in the build up but the referee waved away all protests.
Ajax could not find an equaliser before the end and they must now mount a comeback in Germany.