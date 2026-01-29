All three Dutch sides crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Wednesday was already a bad day for Dutch football after both PSV Eindhoven and Ajax were knocked out of the Champions League.
The Dutch coefficient took another turn for the worse on Thursday as Feyenoord and Go Ahead Eagles joined the already knocked out Utrecht.
Go Ahead Eagles had a bright start to the tournament but they went into the final game against Braga with an almost impossible task of staying in the tournament. A 0-0 draw saw them go out with some pride but in 28th spot.
Feyenoord were in Spain and due to injuries, Robin van Persie had to name Aymen Sliti at left back, while the centre back pairing was Jordan Bos and Thijs Kraaijeveld. Former Ajax winger Antony inspired Betis in the first half, scoring from range before setting up Chimy Avila to net a second.
Feyenoord would pull one back through Casper Tengstedt but there was to be no equaliser and before the end, Shaqueel van Persie was stretchered off with a suspected knee injury. Feyenoord finishes 29th.
Utrecht were already out and they found themselves 3-0 down within 20 minutes against Celtic. Dani de Wit and Adrian Blake pulled goals back but Auston Trusty made it 4-2 in the end. Utrecht finishes the tournament 34th out of 36 teams.