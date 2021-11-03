PSV Eindhoven face AS Monaco on Thursday night looking to get their Europa League campaign back on track.
Two weeks ago, PSV Eindhoven suffered their first defeat in the group as AS Monaco came away from the Philips Stadion with a last minute 2-1 victory.
The two sides face off again in Monaco on Thursday with PSV Eindhoven looking for revenge. Roger Schmidt’s side cannot afford another defeat as they are now third in the group behind Monaco and Real Sociedad.
PSV warmed up for the game with a 5-2 victory over FC Twente which moved them to within two points of Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie. AS Monaco stumbled to a 2-0 defeat away to Brest on Sunday.
Team News
PSV currently have an injury crisis with Cody Gakpo, Noni Madueke, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas and Mario Gotze all out of the clash.
Possible PSV line-up: Drommel, Teze, Max, Ramalho, Obispo, Boscagli, Sangare, Van Ginkel, Vertessen, Zahavi, Vinicius
Myron Boadu will be hoping for a start again after he scored against PSV two weeks ago, but Cesc Fabregas is out injured.
Possible Monaco line-up: Nubel; Aguilar, Maripan, Badiashile, Henrique; Martins, Tchouameni, Fofana, Diop; Volland, Boadu
Odds
AS Monaco 21/20 Draw 13/5 PSV 12/5
Can PSV get a crucial victory?
PSV Eindhoven’s form has been erratic in recent weeks and they cannot afford another defeat which would leave them adrift in the group should Real Sociedad also win.
The injuries are a blow, but PSV still have a strong starting line-up and Schmidt will be hoping that Vinicius will be confident after his double at the weekend.
Monaco will be favourites for the clash but PSV cannot be ruled out and the game should be close.