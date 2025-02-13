AZ Alkmaar have one foot in the next round of the Europa League after a 4-1 win over 10-man Galatasaray.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The two sides had already met earlier in the season and it ended in a 1-1 draw. Galatasaray were without the suspended Victor Osimhen, Davinson Sánchez and Lucas Torreira but Alvaro Morata did start up front.
Sven Mijnans opened the scoring early with an excellent free-kick into the top corner. Ernest Poku then had a great chance to make it 2-0 but he was denied by a last-minute tackle by Abdulkerim Bardakci.
Roland Sallai equalised with a fierce shot for Galatasaray but AZ regained their lead from the penalty spot before the break through Troy Parrott.
Parrott, Lahdo and Poku all missed chances early in the second half before Galatasaray were reduced to ten men. Kaan Ayhan got a second yellow for bringing down Lahdo.
Jordy Clasie calmly finished a Poku cross to make it 3-1 before David Møller Wolfe tapped in a fourth after Mijnans shot was parried.
AZ eased to the end of the game and they head into the second leg in an excellent position.