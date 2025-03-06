AZ Alkmaar sealed a 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie.
AZ were poor in a league defeat to Heerenveen at the weekend but they bossed the game from the start against Tottenham.
The opening goal came in the 18th minute when Troy Parrott’s cross was turned into his own net by Lucas Bergvall. Shortly afterward, Parrott got through on goal but couldn’t make it 2-0.
AZ failed to add a second goal in the second half to crown their dominance while Tottenham’s only shot on goal came in the 88th minute.
AZ take a slender lead into the second leg next week.