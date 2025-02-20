AZ Alkmaar are through to the last 16 of the Europa League after a 2-2 draw in Turkey against Galatasaray. AZ progresses 6-3 on aggregate.
AZ took a comfortable 4-1 lead to Turkey and they left captain Jordy Clasie out for the second leg. The Dutch side controlled the second leg from the start and Ernest Poku almost made it 1-0 early on.
Kristijan Belic had a chance cleared off the line before Seiya Maikuma did make it 1-0 with a scuffed finish inside the box.
Denso Kasius doubled the lead with an excellent strike into the top corner before Victor Osimhen quickly pulled one back for the hosts.
Kees Smit and Troy Parrott missed chances to make it 3-1 before Roland Sallai equalised for Galatasaray with a strike that just evaded Rome Jayden Owuso-Oduro.
Peer Koopmeiners hit the crossbar before the end as AZ eased through the rest of the game to seal a place in the next round. Manchester United or Tottenham will be the opponents.