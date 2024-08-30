The Europa League group stage draw was made on Friday with three Dutch clubs involved.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The new format of the Europa League sees each team drawn against eight different other sides, with four drawn at home and four away.
Ajax will take on Lazio, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Galatasaray and Besiktas at home, while Real Sociedad, Slavia Prague, Qarabag and FK RFS are the away opponents
FC Twente face a dream trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, along with away clashes against Malmo, OGC Nice and Olympiacos. At home, they will welcome Lazio, Fenerbahce, Union SG and Besiktas.
AZ Alkmaar will face AS Roma at home, along with Fenerbahce, Galatasaray and Elfsborg. The away schedule seems them take on Tottenham Hotspur, Ferencvaros, Ludogorets and Athletic Bilbao.
The matches will be played between 25 September 2024 and 30 January 2025.