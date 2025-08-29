Feyenoord, Go Ahead Eagles and Utrecht learned their Europa League opponents on Friday.
There were three Dutch clubs in the draw with Feyenoord amongst the top seeds while Utrecht and Go Ahead Eagles were in pot four.
In their debut year in the competition, Go Ahead Eagles will face Aston Villa, Braga, FCSB and Stuttgart at home, along with FC Salzburg, Olympique Lyon, OGC Nice and Panathinaikos away.
Feyenoord will take on Aston Villa, Celtic, Sturm Graz, and Panathinaikos at De Kuip. They will travel to face Real Betis, SC Braga, FCSB and VFB Stuttgart.
Utrecht have Porto, Lyon, Nottingham Forest and Genk at home, while away trips to Real Betis, Celtic, Freiburg and SK Brann lie in wait.