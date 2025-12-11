It was another miserable night for Dutch clubs in the Europa League with all three losing.
Utrecht 1-2 Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest netted an 88th minute winner to down Utrecht.
With only one point, Utrecht needed a win against Forest to give themselves a fighting chance of progressing but it was the visitors who were on top from the start. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Douglas Luiz, and Oleksandr Zinchenko were all denied in the first half.
Utrecht grew into the game but the crowd was silenced in the 52nd minute when Arnaud Kalimuendo dribbled through the hosts defence before slotting in the opener.
In the 73rd minute, Utrecht equalised with Mike van der Hoorn heading in an equaliser to send the home crowd wild.
Utrecht looked set to earn a point but with two minutes left, Igor Jesus won it for the Premier League side.
With one point and only two games remaining, it looks certain that Utrecht will not be making the next round.
Lyon 2-1 Go Ahead Eagles
Despite a brave performance, Go Ahead Eagles were defeated in France.
The French side have been excellent in the competition so far and they were ahead within the first three minutes through Afonso Moreira. However, three minutes later, Melle Meulensteen set up Milan Smit to fire in an equaliser.
Lyon quickly restored their lead as Jari De Busser parried Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ long-range shot into the path of Pavel Sulc, who scored.
After the early flurry of goals, both sides had chances but neither could find the net. Lyon hit the crossbar and Joris Kramer headed an opportunity off the line.
Go Ahead Eagles remain on six points and have a chance to progress with matches to come against OGC Nice and Braga.
FCSB 4-3 Feyenoord
Feyenoord lost a 3-1 lead to seal another poor night in Europe for Robin van Persie’s side.
Going into the game with only three points, Feyenoord were looking for a win but had to do without an ill Ayase Ueda, who was only fit for the bench.
After only eleven minutes, Siyabonga Ngezana gave FCSB the lead from a corner but Casper Tengstedt equalised with a header. Then just before the break, Quinten Timber made it 2-1 for Feyenoord.
It seemed Feyenoord were easing to victory when Leo Sauer scored in the 51st minute but shortly afterwards, the hosts made it 2-3 through Mihai Toma.
The goal spooked Feyenoord and they sat deeper and deeper, which inevitably resulted in the equaliser with four minutes left. Mamadou Thiam headed in.
Anass Hadj Moussa then had the chance to restore Feyenoord’s lead but he missed and in the 95th minute, FCSB won it as Florin Tanase stabbed in.
A painful loss for Feyenoord, who remains on three points with games against Sturm Graz and Real Betis to come in the new year.