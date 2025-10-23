There were three Dutch clubs in Europa League action on Thursday and below is a round up of all the action.
Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Aston Villa
Go Ahead Eagles sealed a famous 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the Europa League on Thursday.
After their win in Greece over Panathinaikos, Go Ahead Eagles went looking for another stunt against the Premier League side. However, they found themselves behind after only four minutes with Evann Guessand netting.
Jari De Busser kept the hosts in the game and just before the end of the half, the ball dropped for Mathis Suray to net.
It was clear in the second half that the hosts believed a win was possible and after an hour, Mats Deijl made it 2-1 with a deft finish.
Aston Villa were sloppy and there were chances for Go Ahead Eagles to extend their lead before the end but in the end it didn’t matter. An excellent win and Go Ahead Eagles move onto six points.
Feyenoord 3-1 Panathinaikos
Feyenoord came from behind to secure a victory over Panathinaikos.
After two straight losses, Feyenoord needed a win but they fell behind to the Greek visitors. Karol Swiderski was alert to net the rebound after Timon Wellenreuther saved a shot from Georgios Kyriakopoulos.
Just before the break, Feyenoord equalised as Givairo Read slotted in at the back post from an Aymen Sliti cross.
Anis Hadj Moussa had a quiet first half but he put Feyenoord ahead early in the second with a fine finish after working his way into the box.
Chances were missed as Feyenoord went looking for a third goal which eventually came through substitute Cyle Larin, who tapped in a Gijs Smal cross.
Feyenoord gets their first win of the competition.
Freiburg 2-0 Utrecht
Utrecht remained on zero points in the Europa League after a loss in Germany.
After two losses, Utrecht needed something but they were second best from the start and it was no surprise when Yuito Suzuki wriggled through the defence before finding the top corner.
Just before the break, Freiburg doubled their lead with Vincenzo Grifo netting from just outside the box.
In the second half, there were no further goals and Utrecht now head home to prepare for a clash against AZ Alkmaar.