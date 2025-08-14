A double from Victor Jensen saw Utrecht defeat Servette 2-1 and book their place in the Europa League playoffs. Utrecht progressed 5-2 on aggregate.
Utrecht won 3-1 in Switzerland last week which made them big favourites to progress to the next round. Ron Jans made some changes with Noah Ohio coming into the starting line-up up front.
In the first half, Gjivai Zechiel hit the crossbar with a strike before Adrian Blake had a goal disallowed for a handball.
After an hour, a shot by Miguel Rodriguez was spilled and Victor Jensen was there to fire Utrecht into the lead. The Dane then added a second to make the tie comfortable but Ablie Jallow did pull one back for the visitors with a penalty.
Utrecht progresses to the playoffs where they will face Zrinsjki Mostar for a place in the Europa League main draw. Should they lose, Utrecht would drop into the Conference League. Utrecht is now guaranteed a place in Europe this season.