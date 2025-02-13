16-year-old Jorthy Mokio scored his first goal for Ajax as they won 2-0 in Belgium against Union Sint-Gillis.
The pitch in the King Baudouin Stadium was in a poor state but it it passed a pitch inspection to go ahead. Francesco Farioli made some bold choices for his line-up with Mokio starting in midfield, while Christian Rasmussen, Steven Berghuis and Oliver Edvardsen began up top.
The hosts dominated early on but the first major chance was for Ajax as Edvardsen saw his effort just cleared off the line. Union Sint-Gillis did have the ball in the net twice before the break but both times it was ruled out for offside.
Early in the second half, Ajax broke forward and a smooth attack was finished off by Rasmussen to make it 1-0. A volley from Mokio then sealed the win for Ajax.
It was an incredible moment for the 16-year-old, who becomes the youngest ever scorer for a Dutch club in a European competition.
Just before the end, Davy Klaassen cleared the ball off the line to ensure that Ajax take a comfortable 2-0 lead back to Amsterdam for the second leg.