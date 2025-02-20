FC Twente are out of the Europa League after an extra-time 5-2 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in Norway.

The Dutch side took a slender lead to Norway but they extended it when Bodø/Glimt player Fredrik Sjovold diverted the ball into his own net.

However, a foul by Gustaf Lagerbielke gifted the hosts a penalty and Kasper Høgh converted to make it 1-1 on the night.

Bodø/Glimt were by far the better side but it was only in extra time that they took the lead on the night through a Mees Hilgers own goal. A thunderbolt from Brice Wembangomo made it 3-1 and Twente were heading out until Sem Steijn scrambled the ball in to make it 3-2 and take the game to extra-time.

Twente ran out of steam in extra-time and Sondre Fet made it 4-2 before Arno Verschueren scored another own goal to make it five at the end.

Twente are out of the Europa League and now must concentrate on the Eredivisie.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14810 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter