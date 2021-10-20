PSV Eindhoven will look to take control of Europa League Group B when they host the Ligue 1 side AS Monaco on Thursday afternoon. The kick-off is at 20.00 BST.
PSV Eindhoven currently sits top of the group on goal difference ahead of Monaco after their 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad and 4-1 victory against Sturm Graz.
PSV will now look to take a big step towards the knockout stages when they host Monaco on Thursday in the Philips Stadion. The Ligue 1 side started with a 1-0 win over Sturm Graz before drawing 1-1 in Spain against Real Sociedad.
PSV warmed up for the clash with a late 3-1 victory over PEC Zwolle, which saw Roger Schmidt’s side score three times in the last five minutes. They now sit second in the league and one point behind Ajax, who they face on Sunday.
AS Monaco had a shaky start to their league campaign and they were defeated 2-0 by Peter Bosz’s Lyon at the weekend. They currently sit 10th in the league.
Team News
PSV Eindhoven will be without Ibrahim Sangare, who was sent off against Sturm Graz in the last game. Schmidt must decide whether to start with Davy Propper or move Olivier Boscagli into the midfield.
Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo both returned from injury against PEC Zwolle at the weekend and can start on Thursday.
Possible PSV line-up: Drommel, Mwene, Max, Ramalho, Obispo, Boscagli, Van Ginkel, Gotze, Madueke, Gakpo, Zahavi
Myron Boadu is in the Monaco squad but he is likely to start on the bench with the Dutch striker yet to score his first goal for his new club.
Possible Monaco line-up: Nubel; Aguilar, Maripan, Badiashile, Jakobs; Diatta, Lucas, Tchouameni, Fofana, Diop; Ben Yedder
Odds
Can PSV get the victory?
Neither side can afford to drop points in what is set to be a very tight group and PSV will be looking for three points which will push them towards the knockout stages.
Monaco is in mixed form this season but they pose a big threat to PSV Eindhoven, who will need to be switched on defensively. At the other end, PSV’s attack are more than capable of causing Monaco plenty of issues.
If Gakpo, Madueke and Zahavi are in form then PSV will be favourites for the victory.