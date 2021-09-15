PSV Eindhoven begins their Europa League campaign with a clash against Spanish side Real Sociedad in the Philips Stadion. The kick-off is at 20.00.
PSV Eindhoven have had a strong start to the season with four wins out of four in the league, but their only disappointment came in the Champions League. Roger Schmidt’s side fell at the last hurdle against Benfica.
PSV now needs to turn their attention on the Europa League and they have been put in a challenging group that contains AS Monaco and Sturm Graz. On Thursday, PSV begins their campaign at home to the Spanish side Real Sociedad.
The Spaniards have had a strong start to their La Liga campaign with an opening day defeat to Barcelona followed up with three victories in a row.
Team News
PSV could hand a debut to new striker Carlos Vinicius, who will be in the squad after obtaining a work permit. Max Romero is also nearing a return but Ibrahim Sangare is out. Davy Propper is a doubt for the clash.
Substitutes Bruma, Ritsu Doan and Yorbe Vertessen were all key in the clash with AZ at the weekend but all three may have to settle for the bench once again.
Possible PSV line-up: Drommel, Teze, Max, Obispo, Ramalho, Van Ginkel, Boscagli, Gotze, Gakpo, Madueke, Zahavi
Former Willem II loanee Alexander Isak is set to start up front for Real Sociedad and he will be looking for his first goal of the campaign. David Silva should feature, but striker Carlos Fernandez is out.
Possible Real Sociedad line-up: Ryan; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Guevara, Merino; Silva, Portu, Oyarzabal; Isak
Odds
PSV 11/8 Draw 5/2 Real Sociedad 19/10
Can PSV start with a key victory?
This is going to be a very entertaining group and PSV Eindhoven will have tough battles against three good sides. Victories at home will be key and the club is in great form at the moment.
With Gotze, Madueke, and Gakpo, PSV Eindhoven has an attack that can cause any side in this competition problems. At the back, Armando Obispo has been excellent and he will be looking to prolong Isak’s goalless start to the campaign.
This will be a tight tie against two sides in good form, but if PSV can click then a great start to the group is more than achievable. A victory would set them up nicely for the games against Sturm Graz and Monaco to come.