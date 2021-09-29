PSV Eindhoven is looking for their first Europa League group stage victory when they travel to Austria on Thursday. The kick-off against Sturm Graz is at 17.45.
The pressure is on PSV at the moment with a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad in their first Europa League game followed up by an embarrassing 4-0 loss at home to Feyenoord. PSV struggled to a 2-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles before losing again at the weekend to Willem II.
Roger Schmidt needs a good result and will be hoping the game against Sturm Graz can bring them some confidence.
However, Sturm Graz are in good form at the moment with their 1-0 loss to AS Monaco two weeks ago only their second defeat of the season so far. Sturm Graz sits second in the group and go into the game after a 3-0 victory at Rapid Vienna.
Team News
PSV will be without Noni Madueke and Davy Propper for the clash in Austria meaning either Bruma or Ritsu Doan could start.
Joel Drommel made an error in the loss to Willem II and he could be replaced in goal by Yvon Mvogo.
Possible PSV line-up: Mvogo, Mwene, Max, Ramalho, Boscagli, Sangare, Van Ginkel, Gotze, Bruma, Gakpo, Zahavi
Sturm Graz could be without Jakob Jantscher due to injury, meaning Andreas Kuen could come into the line-up.
Possible Sturm Graz line-up: Siebenhandl; Jager, Affengruber, Wuthrich, Dante; Hierlander, Stankovic, Kiteishvili; Sarkaria, Kuen; Yeboah
Can PSV get the victory?
The pressure is on Schmidt after a difficult September and a win over Sturm Graz would be a big boost for the head coach.
In a tough group and with ties against Monaco to come, a victory is key for PSV if they are to progress to the next round. However, Sturm Graz are a good side in decent form and they will punish PSV if they aren’t at their best.
PSV needs to cut out the errors and get the ball to Gotze and Gakpo if they are to get a victory on Thursday.