AZ Alkmaar are out of the Europa League after a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. AZ bows out 3-2 on aggregate.
Leading 1-0 from the first leg, AZ were looking to remain faultless in the second leg against the Premier League side that began with Micky van de Ven.
AZ began calmly but in the 26th minute, Wouter Goes had his clearance blocked and the ball eventually came to Wilson Odobert, who fired in the opener.
Tottenham almost gifted AZ an equaliser when Vicario was charged down by Peer Koopmeiners, but the goalkeeper just managed to get the ball away. Minutes later, Mees de Wit lost the ball and Tottenham doubled their lead through James Maddison.
AZ caused issues on the counter and just after Van de Ven was substituted, an error at the back led to Koopmeiners having a clear shot on goal. He took it and AZ made it 2-1.
Kees Smit had a chance to equalise but his shot was blocked before Tottenham put themselves 3-1 ahead. A clever flick by Dominic Solanke gave Odobert an easy finish.
Vicario made a good save to deny Troy Parrott while substitute Mexx Meerdink headed a good chance over the bar.
AZ pushed for a goal to take the game to extra time but Tottenham held on and they ensured that all the Dutch clubs are now out of Europe.