FC Twente threw away a 2-0 lead as they drew 2-2 at OGC Nice in the Europa League.
Twente had drawn two and lost one of their three games going into the clash in France which meant they needed to pick up a victory to put them into the playoff spots.
It started perfectly for Twente as Daan Rots fired the injury-hit Tukkers into a lead in the eighth minute.
From that point, Twente dominated the first half but they failed to find a second goal. At the other end, Przemyslaw Tyton only had to make one save.
Sam Lammers went close early in the second half while Michel Vlap struck the post. Eventually, the second goal did come for Twente as Lammers beat his opponent in the box before finishing.
Jérémie Boga quickly made it 2-1 with a great strike but it seemed OGC Nice’s hopes of a comeback were dashed when Sofiane Diop saw red for a reckless challenge on Youri Regeer.
However, Twente lost their control and that led to Mohamed-Ali Cho equalising in the 88th minute. Bart van Rooij was then sent off for a second yellow card.
Twente move onto three points but need to pick up some wins in the upcoming games if they are going to reach the playoffs.