FC Twente still have a chance of reaching the next round after a 3-2 victory over Malmo in Sweden.
Twente had recorded some good results in the group stage so far but all of them draws and a first win had eluded them as they headed to Sweden knowing they had to get three points.
Top scorer Sem Steijn made it 1-0 from the penalty spot after half an hour but Malmo equalised when Lasse Berg Johnsen’s shot found the net via a deflection.
Ricky van Wolfswinkel made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in the second half before Gustaf Lagerbielke headed in a third.
Late on, Andreas Christiansen pulled one back for the hosts but Twente held on to seal a big three points. Next week, Twente host Besiktas knowing they need a positive result if they are to reach the playoff rounds.