FC Twente has dropped out of the Europa League after a 2-2 draw against 10-man Ferencvaros. The hosts progressed 4-3 on aggregate.
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After a poor 2-1 loss at home last week, FC Twente wanted to start strongly but Thomas van den Belt gave away a penalty and Toon Raemaekers made it 1-0.
Twente were then given a lifeline after the half hour mark when Philippe Rommens was shown a straight red card for a rash challenge on Ramiz Zerrouki.
The Tukkers looked for an equaliser but early in the second half, Lenny Joseph ran from his own half towards the Twente box before firing the hosts 2-0 in front.
Twente showed too little but Wout Weghorst and Lucas Vennegoor of Hesselink both netted headers in the final ten minutes to set up a tense finish. Twente needed to score a third to take it to extra time but Ferencvaros held on to progress.
Twente drops into the Conference League where they will face DAC from Slovakia.