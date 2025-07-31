Utrecht are through to the next round of the Europa League after a 4-1 victory over Sheriff Tiraspol. Utrecht progress 7-2 on aggregate.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Last week, Utrecht returned home with a 3-1 lead and Ron Jans side finished the job comfortably in the Cathedral City on Thursday.
After 27 minutes, Utrecht took the lead with Victor Jensen finishing off a fluid attack. Two minutes into the second half, Siebe Horemans headed home a Souffian El Karouani corner for the second.
El Karouani was excellent again for Utrecht, and he got his second assist to set up Nick Viergever to make it 3-0. Elijah Odede pulled one back for the visitors but it was El Karouani who made it 4-1 with an excellent strike.
Utrecht progresses to the next round where they will meet Servette FC from Switzerland.