Ajax sack Heitinga After Poor ... Ajax has announced the immediate dismissal of head coach John ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Heracles ... There were four games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ajax Drop... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

PSV too strong for Fortuna Sit... PSV Eindhoven moved clear at the top of the Eredivisie ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV down ... There were four games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Groningen... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...