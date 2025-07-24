Utrecht began their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory away to Sheriff Tiraspol.
The hosts got the opening goal halfway through the first half when a long throw was met by Peter Ademo.
However, Utrecht quickly equalised as Victor Jensen smashed in a corner from Souffian El Karouani. Another corner from El Karouani resulted in Nick Viergever making it 2-1 in the second half.
After a strong move, Adrian Blake added a third for Utrecht with twenty minutes left. The victory gives Utrecht an excellent position heading into the home leg next week.