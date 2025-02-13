A 95th-minute Ricky van Wolfswinkel penalty earned FC Twente a 2-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their Europa League tie.
After only five minutes, Twente made a perfect start with Sayf Ltaief played in on goal before he shot in calmly.
From that point, Twente failed to kill the game as Sem Steijn missed a number of chances while Daan Rots hit the crossbar.
As the second half wore on, the home crowd began to get nervous as chances came and went. The ground went silent when Patrick Berg equalised with only five minutes left.
However, a handball in the box led to a 95th minute penalty for Twente and Van Wolfswinkel ensured the hosts head into the second leg ahead.