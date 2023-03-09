Wout Weghorst netted his first goal for Manchester United at Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s side defeated Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League tie.
Ten Hag made a striking decision to name the same starting eleven that started the 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend. That meant Weghorst remained up front and Tyrell Malacia was on the bench.
Weghorst had an early goal ruled out for offside before Marcus Rashford did make it 1-0 after six minutes. Ayoze Perez would equalise for the visitors before the break but in the second half, Manchester United romped to victory.
Antony fired in the 2-1 before Bruno Fernandes headed in a third for the hosts. The final goal was for Weghorst, who converted from close range before showing his glee with his celebration.
Manchester United head to Spain next week with a comfortable lead.