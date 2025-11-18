Netherlands U21’s lost 3-1 in Israel in another poor performance in qualifying for the European Championships.
After a poor start to their campaign, the Netherlands finally got their first win of the campaign last week against Slovenia.
A talented side including Kees Smit, Jayden Addai and Ernest Poku began the game on top and the opening goal was much deserved. Addai cut in and rifled in his first for Jong Oranje.
It was almost 2-0 when Ezechiel Banzuzi got space for a header in front of goal but it looped over the bar.
As the first half wore on the Netherlands dominance dwindled and Israel equalised in the 36th minute when Abu Rumi finished off a counter. Before the break, Israel took the lead through Ran Binyamin.
In the second half, Netherlands had possession but they failed to find an equaliser with Mats Rots smacking the crossbar with a strike from just outside the box.
Israel put the final nail in the coffin for Oranje in the 81st minute as Yanai Distelfeld capped an excellent night for the hosts.
It’s a first defeat in the group but with two draws, the Netherlands now sit second bottom of the group. With Norway topping it with three wins out of three so far, the Euros looks very far away for Jong Oranje, especially when they are playing like this.