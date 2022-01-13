Everton has confirmed the signing of winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.
With the arrival of Philippe Coutinho, Anwar El Ghazi had been pushed further down the pecking order at Aston Villa and had little chance of playing time.
Everton have swooped to bring the 26-year-old to the club on loan until the end of the season. The former Ajax winger told the club’s website, “Everton is a big club. I want to show my qualities to my teammates, the club and of course the fans. I want to put a smile on their face.”
El Ghazi will play with number 34 at Everton as a tribute to former Ajax teammate Abdelhak Nouri.