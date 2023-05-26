PSV Eindhoven wants to keep Jarrad Branthwaite permanently from Everton but the defenders asking price is too high.
The young centre-back is currently on loan at PSV from Everton and the Englishman has impressed with his performances in the Eredivisie.
According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV recently attempted to keep Branthwaite but Everton is asking for at least £12 million. That is too high a fee for PSV and they are now exploring other options.
A return to Eindhoven for Branthwaite may be negotiable if Everton allows him to depart on loan again next season.