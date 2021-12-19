Ajax dealt an early blow to Feyenoord’s title hopes with a 2-0 win in a tense Klassieker with few clear cut chances.
- by Michael Statham
In a first half of very few chances and five yellow cards, it took a defensive mistake from Marcos Senesi to break the deadlock in Rotterdam. Dusan Tadic’s low cross was inexplicably tapped into his own net by the Feyenoord defender to give Ajax a lead that they just about deserved on balance of play.
For the second half, Arne Slot was forced to take off Luis Sinisterra. English winger Reiss Nelson replaced Sinisterra, and he attempted to make an instant impact by receiving the ball constantly on the left-hand side, shooting over within the first sixty seconds of the second half and volleying into the gloves of grateful goalkeeper Remko Pasveer.
Nelson continued to cause problems to Ajax’s defence, but it was his poor challenge on Ajax’s substitute right-back Devyne Rensch that lead to a penalty for Ajax. Dusan Tadic netted the spot-kick to double the lead.
Ajax saw out the win with an excellent defensive display to go top of the Eredivisie before PSV face RKC Waalwijk.
