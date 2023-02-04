The final Eredivisie clash on Saturday evening saw Excelsior and RKC Waalwijk play out a 0-0 draw.
The game was end to end in the first half with both Mats Seuntjens and Julen Lobete hitting the post for the visitors, while Etienne Vaessen denied Rheda Kharchouch at the other end.
In the second half, Kenzo Goudmijn came closest for Excelsior with a strike from distance which crashed back off the crossbar. Just before the end, RKC got a great chance to win it but substitute Michiel Kramer couldn’t direct his header into the net.
RKC remains ninth with the point while Excelsior is in 13th.