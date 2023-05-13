Excelsior boosted their survival hopes with a 0-0 draw at Heerenveen on Saturday evening.
Both teams still have something to play for this season with Heerenveen battling for a playoff spot while Excelsior are trying to escape the relegation playoffs.
The game was a poor affair in terms of chances with Heerenveen unable to turn their possession into opportunities.
The best chance of the game came ten minutes before the end and it was for Excelsior but Reda Kharchouch put his shot just wide. Heerenveen could not muster much apart from a Thom Haye free-kick.
The game ended 0-0 meaning Heerenveen stay 9th while Excelsior is 15th.